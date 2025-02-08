Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.580-1.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.040-7.170 EPS.
Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of PM stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $144.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,207,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,923. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $146.78. The company has a market capitalization of $224.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.87.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 9.24%. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.35.
View Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Philip Morris International
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.