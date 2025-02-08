Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.580-1.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.040-7.170 EPS.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $144.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,207,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,923. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $146.78. The company has a market capitalization of $224.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 9.24%. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.35.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

