Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Shares Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Prosegur Cash Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94.

Prosegur Cash Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This is a positive change from Prosegur Cash’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, retail establishments, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company provides national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

