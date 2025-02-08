Property Solutions Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PSACU) Shares Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.08. 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 25,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
Property Solutions Acquisition Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08.
About Property Solutions Acquisition
Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
