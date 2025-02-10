Activest Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Activest Wealth Management lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,550,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,050,000 after purchasing an additional 69,307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after buying an additional 2,334,273 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,485,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,116,000 after acquiring an additional 164,152 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,861 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,007,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after purchasing an additional 932,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $27.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $492,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 879,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,049,685.68. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,100. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.