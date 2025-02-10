UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH opened at $526.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $529.18 and a 200-day moving average of $564.30.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

