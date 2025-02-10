Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.1% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $41,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 319.4% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $107.56 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.50 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

