ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,487,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $727.70 on Monday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $725.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $766.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $1.5855 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.