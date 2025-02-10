Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,589 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,059 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 50,652 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $112.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average is $94.70. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $112.62. The stock has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $143,849.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,503,747.36. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

