Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 291 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VTI stock opened at $298.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.39 and a 200-day moving average of $285.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $243.35 and a 12-month high of $302.95. The firm has a market cap of $447 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.