Stone Summit Wealth LLC Sells 271 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stone Summit Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

