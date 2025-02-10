Activest Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 5,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 70.1% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $23,369,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $655.76 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $375.20 and a 1-year high of $663.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.84. The firm has a market cap of $203.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total value of $4,001,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,883 shares in the company, valued at $72,015,903.53. This trade represents a 5.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

