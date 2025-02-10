The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,016,000 after buying an additional 1,466,115 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.53.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PG opened at $167.99 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $153.52 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $2,210,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,804.35. The trade was a 52.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,097 shares of company stock worth $25,635,076. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

