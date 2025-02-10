Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 39.4% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $112.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.70. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $112.62. The company has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,975,542.96. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

