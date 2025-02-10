Head to Head Review: Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) & Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amgen and Beam Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 2 10 11 1 2.46 Beam Therapeutics 0 2 8 2 3.00

Amgen currently has a consensus price target of $313.23, indicating a potential upside of 6.71%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 73.90%. Given Beam Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Therapeutics is more favorable than Amgen.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 12.24% 176.32% 11.71% Beam Therapeutics -41.07% -16.22% -10.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amgen and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Amgen and Beam Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $33.42 billion 4.72 $6.72 billion $7.55 38.88 Beam Therapeutics $377.71 million 6.01 -$132.53 million ($1.76) -15.57

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Amgen has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Amgen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amgen beats Beam Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout. It also markets other products, including Neulasta, MVASI, AMJEVITA/AMGEVITA, TEZSPIRE, Parsabiv, Aimovig, LUMAKRAS/LUMYKRAS, EPOGEN, KANJINTI, TAVNEOS, RAVICTI, UPLIZNA and PROCYSBI. The company serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca plc for the development and commercialization of TEZSPIRE; Novartis Pharma AG to develop and commercialize Aimovig; UCB for the development and commercialization of EVENITY; Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. for rocatinlimab development and commercialization; and BeiGene, Ltd. for oncology products expansion and development. Amgen Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a. The company has research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc., focus on in vivo base editing programs for targets rare genetic diseases of the liver, muscle, and central nervous system; Apellis Pharmaceuticals to conduct preclinical research on target specific genes within the complement system in various organs, including the eye, liver, and brain; Verve Therapeutics, Inc., for cardiovascular disease treatments; Sana Biotechnology, Inc., to research, develop, and commercialize rights to CRISPR Cas12b for cell therapy programs; and Orbital Therapeutics design RNA for the prevention, treatment or diagnosis of human disease. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

