Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Buys 3,483 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE NEE opened at $68.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

