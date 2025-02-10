Angeles Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FI opened at $230.18 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.14 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FI shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.