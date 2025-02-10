Compass Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $879,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Walker Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 386,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,708,000 after buying an additional 32,725 shares during the period. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 117,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

