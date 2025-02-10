MBA Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 205.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,793 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $879,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,283,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Montis Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.