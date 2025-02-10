MBA Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 205.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,793 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $879,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,283,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Montis Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,215 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $29.72.
About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
