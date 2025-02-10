Elevation Wealth Partners LLC Sells 191 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 551.7% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.30.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $572.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $584.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,253.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

