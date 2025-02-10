Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $92.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.79. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

