PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,664 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.47.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %
PepsiCo stock opened at $144.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.10. The company has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
