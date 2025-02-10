Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $29.83 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 394,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,933 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $29,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598,253 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 943.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,300,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $110.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.42. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $116.30. The stock has a market cap of $252.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $283,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,875,479.80. This trade represents a 41.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,661.20. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,656,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,105,687 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

