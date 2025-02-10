Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 159,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,290,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 333.1% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $252.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.24 and its 200 day moving average is $257.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $310.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.85.

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

