Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $7.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 85,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 48,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30,337 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 32,660 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1317 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

