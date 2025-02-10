Compass Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.3% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 65,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.84. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.50 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

