AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in AbbVie by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38,974 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AbbVie by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AbbVie Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $190.67 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $207.32. The stock has a market cap of $336.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.54 and its 200-day moving average is $185.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 257.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
