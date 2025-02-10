Pelham Capital Ltd. Has $20.82 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pelham Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 12.2% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $20,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $205.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a one year low of $110.57 and a one year high of $207.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

