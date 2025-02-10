Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys 43 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HSBC downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.00.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. The trade was a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,565 shares of company stock worth $39,898,614. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $421.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $431.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.29. The company has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 826.66, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

