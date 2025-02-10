William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc Buys 67 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $846,735,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,082,000 after buying an additional 1,295,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $552.20 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $450.99 and a 12-month high of $561.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.54. The company has a market cap of $500.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

