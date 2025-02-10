Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 6.7% of Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $150,448,000. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after acquiring an additional 377,631 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,833,000 after purchasing an additional 352,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 584,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,582,000 after purchasing an additional 350,171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $298.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $447 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $243.35 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.05.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

