Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,579,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $273,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,537,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,991,000 after buying an additional 179,901 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,185,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,987,000 after acquiring an additional 265,191 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,677,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 1,531,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,994,000 after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.31 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $50.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.