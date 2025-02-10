MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $216,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,831.65. This represents a 18.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 21,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,747,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,846,480. The trade was a 26.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,270 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research raised Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Sysco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $71.13 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $82.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

