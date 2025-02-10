Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,864,000 after buying an additional 64,002 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

