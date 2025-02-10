Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 440 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,931 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,016.40. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,778. The trade was a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,755 shares of company stock worth $4,361,430. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 7.2 %

MRVL opened at $110.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.95 and its 200 day moving average is $89.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -14.12%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

