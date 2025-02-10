LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $76.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.49.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

