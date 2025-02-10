Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 154 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after purchasing an additional 178,407 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 23,627.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,580,000 after buying an additional 169,878 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,704,000 after acquiring an additional 166,262 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,904,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 156.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 148,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after acquiring an additional 90,370 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.07.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $206.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.21. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.18 and a 1-year high of $265.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $394,465.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,765.12. This trade represents a 17.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,901 shares of company stock worth $1,059,757. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.