Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Bought by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $59.75 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

