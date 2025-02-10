Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,936 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $58.45 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average is $66.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.72.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

