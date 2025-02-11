ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) COO Rene Jacobsen Sells 10,000 Shares

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,774.72. The trade was a 10.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ABM Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

ABM Industries stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.80. 188,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,482. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.97%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABM Industries

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.