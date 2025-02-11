Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Insider Steven Vontur Sells 4,528 Shares

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Vontur sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $88,748.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,731.20. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Vontur also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

On Friday, January 31st, Steven Vontur sold 9,266 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $208,485.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Steven Vontur sold 946 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $17,028.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Steven Vontur sold 946 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $12,298.00.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of LUNR traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,854,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,024,799. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 751.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNR

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.