Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance
GTE traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $5.76. 130,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,442. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $176.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.49.
Insider Activity at Gran Tierra Energy
In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Ronald Royal sold 19,967 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,372.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
