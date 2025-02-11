Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

GTE traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $5.76. 130,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,442. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $176.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Gran Tierra Energy

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Ronald Royal sold 19,967 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,372.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 25.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

