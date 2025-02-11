BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMRN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
