Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Announces Earnings Results

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.57. 488,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,371. The stock has a market capitalization of C$990.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.14. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of C$3.03 and a 52-week high of C$7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest mines located in the Henan Province, Guangdong Province, and Hunan Province in China.

Featured Stories

