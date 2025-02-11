Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Joo Mi Kim Sells 4,487 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $628,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,785,980. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Joo Mi Kim sold 1,635 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $226,676.40.

On Thursday, December 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 1,332 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $209,616.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.32. 260,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,670. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.49. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.17 and a 52-week high of $174.31. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 39.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Qualys by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 80.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Qualys by 56.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

