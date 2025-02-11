CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of CNA Financial stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $48.97. 590,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,096. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.66. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $52.36.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

