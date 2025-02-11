Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SBH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

SBH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.88 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $62,479.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,433.05. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $195,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,825.19. This trade represents a 24.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 369.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

