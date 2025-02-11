First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Announces Earnings Results

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01, RTT News reports. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%.
First Quantum Minerals Price Performance
First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,803,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.01. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$10.91 and a 12 month high of C$21.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.32, for a total value of C$914,400.00. Also, Director Simon John Scott bought 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,942.29. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
Featured Stories
