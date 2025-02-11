Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance

OVLY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,496. The company has a market cap of $233.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $32.24.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%.

Insider Activity at Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $155,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,029.01. This trade represents a 4.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Strong bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,747.14. This trade represents a 9.22 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 7,381 shares of company stock valued at $192,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 217,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

