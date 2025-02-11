Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,459 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,518,000 after purchasing an additional 988,380 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,431,000 after purchasing an additional 158,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,731,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,733,000 after purchasing an additional 85,401 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE DE opened at $470.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.46. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $485.84.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.17.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

