Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Has $479,000 Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after buying an additional 2,512,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 587.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,994,000 after buying an additional 567,628 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after buying an additional 579,994 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 904.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after buying an additional 421,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 415,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,221,000 after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $334.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.16 and a 200-day moving average of $257.96.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSTR. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $242,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,484.10. This trade represents a 10.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. The trade was a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $16,314,110. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

